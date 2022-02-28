Chow Tai Fook and Mountain Province sign supply agreement

Yesterday News

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (Chow Tai Fook) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc have signed a supply agreement as announced by the miner in victoriaadvocate.com.

Under the terms of the supply agreement with Chow Tai Fook, Mountain Province will provide a select range of diamonds over a one-year on a renewable term.

Mountain Province also announced the results of its most recent diamond sale which closed on February 25, 2022, in Antwerp, Belgium. Total sales of 322,547 carats were achieved for total proceeds of $41.4 mn resulting in an average value of $128 per carat.

Reid Mackie, Mountain Province’s Vice-President & Head of Diamond Sales and Marketing, commented: "We are extremely proud to announce the formalisation of a supply agreement with Chow Tai Fook. This is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with a recognised industry leader, known for its discerning approach to diamond sourcing, unwavering focus on production excellence, and extensive retail network across Asia and the United States. Mountain Province looks forward to building a strong and successful relationship with Chow Tai Fook. We are also pleased with the results from our February diamond sale. We achieved a new price milestone and saw strong demand in the market for our unique profile of Canadian origin diamonds."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





