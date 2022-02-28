Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Chow Tai Fook and Mountain Province sign supply agreement
Under the terms of the supply agreement with Chow Tai Fook, Mountain Province will provide a select range of diamonds over a one-year on a renewable term.
Mountain Province also announced the results of its most recent diamond sale which closed on February 25, 2022, in Antwerp, Belgium. Total sales of 322,547 carats were achieved for total proceeds of $41.4 mn resulting in an average value of $128 per carat.
Reid Mackie, Mountain Province’s Vice-President & Head of Diamond Sales and Marketing, commented: "We are extremely proud to announce the formalisation of a supply agreement with Chow Tai Fook. This is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with a recognised industry leader, known for its discerning approach to diamond sourcing, unwavering focus on production excellence, and extensive retail network across Asia and the United States. Mountain Province looks forward to building a strong and successful relationship with Chow Tai Fook. We are also pleased with the results from our February diamond sale. We achieved a new price milestone and saw strong demand in the market for our unique profile of Canadian origin diamonds."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished