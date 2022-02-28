Zimplats gets green light to generate 185 MW

Today News

Zimbabwe platinum group metals mining company Zimplats received a licence to generate 185 MW in a bid to balance hydropower and solar power supplies.

Mining Weekly quoted company chief executive Alex Mhembere as saying that the move will boost electricity supply for new developments.

“We should be able to go to tender in the next few weeks,” he said.

The 185 MW will provide enough clean, green energy for the total operational requirements during the day and rely on utility-sourced hydropower at night.

The solar project had already received board approval.

The $37-million first-phase solar plant will have a capacity of 35 MW and commissioning is expected during the 2024 financial year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





