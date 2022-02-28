Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Cartier sues Tiffany & Co over alleged stealing trade secrets
According to a complaint filed in the ‘Cartier v Tiffany and Co’ case at New York State Supreme Court, Tiffany & Co hired a Cartier employee with the intent of gleaning information about its operation.
Reuters reported that Richemont company Cartier has accused Tiffany & Co of employing underhanded business tactics due to “disarray” at the latter company amid a series of departures among its high jewellery staff.
Cartier believes that Tiffany & Co wanted to steal trade information about its high jewellery offering, perhaps in order to bolster its own high jewellery range.
Reuters, which first reported the story, went on to reveal that one Megan Marino was allegedly “lured away” from her junior manager job at Cartier in December and given a high jewellery manager position at Tiffany & Co.
Marino accused Tiffany & Co of being “more interested in hiring me as a source of information than as a [high jewellery] manager” in an affidavit.
Cartier is reportedly seeking damages for this and another similar case which allegedly saw its rival hire another former employee.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished