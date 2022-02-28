Cartier sues Tiffany & Co over alleged stealing trade secrets

Luxury goods conglomerate Cartier filed a lawsuit against competitor Tiffany & Co, alleging that the latter has attempted to steal trade secrets, Professional Jeweller reported.

According to a complaint filed in the ‘Cartier v Tiffany and Co’ case at New York State Supreme Court, Tiffany & Co hired a Cartier employee with the intent of gleaning information about its operation.

Reuters reported that Richemont company Cartier has accused Tiffany & Co of employing underhanded business tactics due to “disarray” at the latter company amid a series of departures among its high jewellery staff.

Cartier believes that Tiffany & Co wanted to steal trade information about its high jewellery offering, perhaps in order to bolster its own high jewellery range.

Reuters, which first reported the story, went on to reveal that one Megan Marino was allegedly “lured away” from her junior manager job at Cartier in December and given a high jewellery manager position at Tiffany & Co.

Marino accused Tiffany & Co of being “more interested in hiring me as a source of information than as a [high jewellery] manager” in an affidavit.

Cartier is reportedly seeking damages for this and another similar case which allegedly saw its rival hire another former employee.



