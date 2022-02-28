Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
JGT Dubai marks debut as premier sourcing event
JGT Dubai drew 4,244 visitors who made 6,001 visits throughout the show period. International buyers had a significant presence at the fair, accounting for 46.2% of unique attendees from close to 100 countries and regions. Among them were 200+ hosted wholesalers, retailers and brands from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South America and South Asia.
JGT Dubai presented a curated selection of exhibitors comprising more than 300 quality suppliers from 23 countries and regions covering the finished jewellery, loose gemstones and technology categories.
David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.
“As the first international in-person B2B sourcing event of the year, JGT Dubai has given our industry unprecedented momentum as we head into the important selling seasons of 2022,” Bondi said. “In-person attendance exceeded our expectations, and the level of energy and enthusiasm on the show floor was exceptional.”
Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, said, “We are particularly proud to have inaugurated the international gold and jewellery trade show calendar with the first edition of JGT Dubai.
The satisfaction expressed over the last few days by international exhibitors and visitors has confirmed the value of the project generated by the collaboration between IEG and Informa Markets Jewellery.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished