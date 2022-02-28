JGT Dubai marks debut as premier sourcing event

02 march 2022 News

JGT Dubai has hit its stride as one of the industry’s top B2B sourcing destinations following its three-day run at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), show organisers Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) announced today. The inaugural edition was held from 22 to 24 February.

JGT Dubai drew 4,244 visitors who made 6,001 visits throughout the show period. International buyers had a significant presence at the fair, accounting for 46.2% of unique attendees from close to 100 countries and regions. Among them were 200+ hosted wholesalers, retailers and brands from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South America and South Asia.

JGT Dubai presented a curated selection of exhibitors comprising more than 300 quality suppliers from 23 countries and regions covering the finished jewellery, loose gemstones and technology categories.

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.

“As the first international in-person B2B sourcing event of the year, JGT Dubai has given our industry unprecedented momentum as we head into the important selling seasons of 2022,” Bondi said. “In-person attendance exceeded our expectations, and the level of energy and enthusiasm on the show floor was exceptional.”

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, said, “We are particularly proud to have inaugurated the international gold and jewellery trade show calendar with the first edition of JGT Dubai.

The satisfaction expressed over the last few days by international exhibitors and visitors has confirmed the value of the project generated by the collaboration between IEG and Informa Markets Jewellery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





