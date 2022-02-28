Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Angola could become the second-largest diamond producer by 2030 – minister
The country is currently the fourth largest rough diamond producer.
Minerals minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Vera Angola as saying that the southern African country had been the only place, over the past 10 years, where diamond production had been growing due to the discoveries of new deposits.
Alrosa and Catoca discovered the Luaxe pipe in 2013.
Azevedo previously said they are committed to transforming the Luaxe deposit in 2022 into a structured and organised conventional mine with an output of about 5.7 million carats in 2023, which is more than half of the country’s 2020 output.
Angola produced about 8 million carats in 2020 down from 9.4 million carats in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The country produced 6.5 million carats of rough diamonds in the first 10 months of 2021.
It had a target of producing 9.1 million carats last year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished