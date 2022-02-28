Angola could become the second-largest diamond producer by 2030 – minister

02 march 2022

Angola has the potential to become the world’s second-largest rough diamond producer by 2030, according to media reports citing a cabinet minister.

The country is currently the fourth largest rough diamond producer.

Minerals minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Vera Angola as saying that the southern African country had been the only place, over the past 10 years, where diamond production had been growing due to the discoveries of new deposits.

Alrosa and Catoca discovered the Luaxe pipe in 2013.

Azevedo previously said they are committed to transforming the Luaxe deposit in 2022 into a structured and organised conventional mine with an output of about 5.7 million carats in 2023, which is more than half of the country’s 2020 output.

Angola produced about 8 million carats in 2020 down from 9.4 million carats in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The country produced 6.5 million carats of rough diamonds in the first 10 months of 2021.

It had a target of producing 9.1 million carats last year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



