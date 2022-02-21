Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
Yesterday
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Cloudiness of Kuvimba’s ownership stalls development of Zim platinum project
Bloomberg reports that Impala wants the Zimbabwean government to provide more information about Kuvimba Mining House, which is 35%-owned by private shareholders that Harare is yet to reveal.
Kuvimba and Russian tycoon Vitaliy Machitskiy’s Vi Holding each own 50% of Great Dyke Investments, which owns the Darwendale project.
“While Zimbabwe’s government says it controls Kuvimba, its assets are the same as those that were owned until at least late 2020 by Sotic International, a company linked to Kudakwashe Tagwirei, an adviser to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Bloomberg reports.
“Tagwirei was sanctioned in 2020 by the US Treasury, which alleged that he bribed government officials and used political influence to win lucrative state deals.”
Great Dyke needs a partner to help fund the mine.
At least $2 billion is needed to kick start the mine that has the potential to produce 860,000 ounces of platinum group metals per year.
Initial production was expected to commence this year, but the company had been struggling to raise $650 million to get the project underway.
Impala owned the land upon which the Darwendale project is based until 2006 when it was forced to surrender a huge chunk of its mining concessions in the country.
Zimbabwe has the world’s third-biggest reserves of platinum group metals.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished