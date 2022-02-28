Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Diamcor boosts Q4 revenue
It said in total, ongoing trial mining exercises at the Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa from inception through December 31, 2021, resulted in the incidental recovery, tender, and sale of 175,016 carats of rough diamonds generating revenue of $30,2 million at an average price of $172.75 per carat.
The company recorded a net loss before tax of $939,916 for the interim period ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1,4 million, a year earlier.
Diamcor said completed the first phase of its announced two-phase expansion efforts aimed at supporting the doubling of the project’s processing capabilities ahead of schedule during the interim period.
“By December 31, 2021, the company’s efforts shifted to refining and optimising the initial expansion items completed, and the advancement of the second phase of the expansions which remain on target for completion by June 30, 2022,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished