The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of special meeting of shareholders
The company also announced that a new, discovery-focused, 6,000-meter drill and geophysics program has been initiated on the company's 100% owned Kennady North Project.
At the special meeting, the company's disinterested shareholders approved: the entry into a US$50 million junior secured term loan credit facility with an entity ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Dermot Desmond, and the issuance to the Lender or another entity ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Desmond of warrants to purchase up to 41,000,000 common shares of the company for an aggregate exercise price of approximately US$25,000,000.
The Loan Agreement will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum until December 15, 2022, after which the interest rate will be 2% per annum greater than the interest rate on the debt that replaces or refinances the company's existing second lien notes.
The Warrants will be exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to December 15, 2027, the Maturity Date of the Loan Agreement, by paying US$0.60975 per common share.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished