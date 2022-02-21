Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
Yesterday
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Sarine‘s revenue up 52%, net profit up nearly 600% in FY 2021
With overall positive business conditions for most of FY2021 and the strong resurgence of diamond manufacturing activities, Sarine Group revenue rose 52% to $62.1 mn, benefiting from increased capital equipment sales and higher recurring revenues, primarily from Galaxy® inclusion scanning revenues, which rose 46% over FY2020 and lifted the gross profit margin to 74%.
Overall recurring revenues were approximately 55% of Group revenue in H2 2021 and 46% of Group revenue in FY2021.
Overall rough and polished diamond wholesale and retail-related were approximately 11% of group revenue for H2 2021 and 8% for FY2021. The Group delivered 32 Galaxy® -family inclusion mapping systems in H2 2021 comprising three Galaxy® Ultra models, two Galaxy® models, 6 Meteor™ models and 21 Meteorite™ models. About 40% of the Meteor™ and Meteorite™ systems were sold under the one-off paradigm with no follow-on per-use revenues. A total of 80 Galaxy systems were delivered in FY2021, and, as of 31 December 2021, the installed base was 711 systems.
Although higher, overall operating expenses remained prudent, and this contributed to a 596% increase in net profit to $16.5 mn in FY2021. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of US 1.0 cents per ordinary share for FY2021, and when approved at the AGM on 26 April 2022, the dividend is expected to be paid on 19 May 2022.
Sarine’s Trade revenues, currently mostly from digital tenders, the Sarine Profile™ and the Sarine Diamond Journey™ have grown strongly in FY2021, albeit from a small base to account for approximately 11% of group revenue for H2 2021 and 8% for FY2021. The company expects Trade revenues to continue growing in FY2022 from new customers and the broadening adoption of our new technologies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished