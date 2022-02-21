Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
Yesterday
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Lucara eyes $4bln additional revenue from Karowe underground expansion project
The miner said following the financial close of the $220 million senior secured project debt financing in September 2021, the company's board formally approved the project, which has a $534 million capital cost and a five-year construction period.
Mine ramp-up is expected in the first quarter of 2026 with full production from the underground project expected in the second half of 2026.
It said $86.3 million was spent during the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily about engineering and procurement of long-lead items.
Lucara also said that it will commission four main sinking winders, complete the steel headframe structure for the production and ventilation shafts.
It will continue with the detailed design and engineering of the underground mine infrastructure and layout.
The company will commission a 29 km 132kV bulk power supply powerline by December 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished