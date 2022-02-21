Lucara eyes $4bln additional revenue from Karowe underground expansion project

Lucara Diamond’s Karowe underground expansion project, which seeks to extend the mine life to at least 2040, is forecast to contribute about $4 billion in additional revenues, using conservative diamond prices.

The miner said following the financial close of the $220 million senior secured project debt financing in September 2021, the company's board formally approved the project, which has a $534 million capital cost and a five-year construction period.

Mine ramp-up is expected in the first quarter of 2026 with full production from the underground project expected in the second half of 2026.

It said $86.3 million was spent during the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily about engineering and procurement of long-lead items.

Lucara also said that it will commission four main sinking winders, complete the steel headframe structure for the production and ventilation shafts.

It will continue with the detailed design and engineering of the underground mine infrastructure and layout.

The company will commission a 29 km 132kV bulk power supply powerline by December 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





