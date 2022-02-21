Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Palladium shipments by Norilsk Nickel face disruptions due to air travel bans for Russia – media
Palladium, which is mainly used in car catalytic converters, is usually transported by passenger aircraft. With much of Europe's airspace closed to flights from Russia, mining companies such as Norilsk Nickel are exploring alternative routes to supply customers, a source familiar with the matter said.
Norilsk Nickel accounts for 40% of world palladium production. The share of palladium in Norilsk Nickel's revenue is also about 40%.
Amid concerns about a shortage of the metal, palladium futures are up 6% on Monday (the metal has risen in price by 30% since the beginning of the year), to $2,500 an ounce.
According to Nikos Kavalis, managing director of Metals Focus Ltd, quoted by Bloomberg, ways to overcome these frictions in trading will appear over time. These may be more complex routes, deliveries to China or other countries.
Disruptions in palladium exports also occurred during the pandemic. Then Norilsk Nickel was forced to charter aircraft for export due to the fact that passenger flights were suspended. The main consumer of Russian palladium is the German company BASF, which uses it to produce autocatalysts.
“Our activities are going on as usual, we continue to fulfill all our contractual obligations to our customers and partners,” said a spokesperson for Norilsk Nickel.