The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Lucapa growth strategy succeeds as core earnings quadruple
As a consequence of this strategy and effort, the company achieved record attributable earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year of $16.6 million (A$22.3 million) compared to $500 000 in 2020.
The group reported a profit after tax for the year of $2.8 million in 2021 from a loss of $9.7 million, a year earlier.
It recorded revenues of A$135 million or A$2,150 per carat for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The group’s equity accounted share of Lulo’s results, after accounting for depreciation and other below-the-line items, was a $ 7.6 million profit compared to a loss of $300 000.
Lucapa said 2021 saw a quick return of and growth in consumer demand in the key diamond consumption market of North America and the emerging markets of China and India.
“With polished inventory levels in the industry being severely depleted through the pandemic, both rough and polished diamond prices rose steeply, with rough prices increasing by over 30% on average in 2021,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished