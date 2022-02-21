Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
"Women's business": relaying reality
Image credit: Ilgiz F.
Just like a year ago, on the eve of the women's international holiday (which was by no means canceled by the gender agenda), on March 1-7, the Moscow gallery Ilgiz F. will host the second exhibition under the title "Women's Business", with the exclusive participation of women only - jewelers and designers.
This year the theme of the exposition will be the relaying of reality. This emphasizes the "undoubted advantage" of the jeweler and the professional ability to transfer his vision of reality into a piece of jewelry.
The upcoming event should show how women jewelers see life, society, culture, and events, how similar and how different their views on the same things are at the same time.”
Exhibitors of the last year including such brands as OXIOMA, Shtuki v ruki, AMARIN Jewelry, and Anna Khuruji, as well as jewelers exhibiting at this exhibition for the first time, like Alina Perova, Fine Heritage, LM jewelry tales, LÓVI, OLGA@OLGA, Roni Jewels, Sirena jewelry, Tatyana Bolshikh, Trustin_bosh and other worthy representatives of quite a “women's business”.
The works presented at the exhibition are made in a variety of techniques: from chasing and stone carving to micro mosaic and hot enamel jewelry. They trace many motifs - natural, gothic, national, and many others.
The exhibition aims to tell about the trends and tendencies in the industry, since it presents, as the organizers of the event promise, "only conceptual works, ideologically filled and representing not only material but also cultural value."
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished