"Women's business": relaying reality

Image credit: Ilgiz F.

Just like a year ago, on the eve of the women's international holiday (which was by no means canceled by the gender agenda), on March 1-7, the Moscow gallery Ilgiz F. will host the second exhibition under the title "Women's Business", with the exclusive participation of women only - jewelers and designers.This year the theme of the exposition will be the relaying of reality. This emphasizes the "undoubted advantage" of the jeweler and the professional ability to transfer his vision of reality into a piece of jewelry.The upcoming event should show how women jewelers see life, society, culture, and events, how similar and how different their views on the same things are at the same time.”Exhibitors of the last year including such brands as OXIOMA, Shtuki v ruki, AMARIN Jewelry, and Anna Khuruji, as well as jewelers exhibiting at this exhibition for the first time, like Alina Perova, Fine Heritage, LM jewelry tales, LÓVI, OLGA@OLGA, Roni Jewels, Sirena jewelry, Tatyana Bolshikh, Trustin_bosh and other worthy representatives of quite a “women's business”.The works presented at the exhibition are made in a variety of techniques: from chasing and stone carving to micro mosaic and hot enamel jewelry. They trace many motifs - natural, gothic, national, and many others.The exhibition aims to tell about the trends and tendencies in the industry, since it presents, as the organizers of the event promise, "only conceptual works, ideologically filled and representing not only material but also cultural value."