African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Lucara revenue jumps 84% to $230mln
Lucara had since the second quarter of 2020, been delivering all +10.8 carat diamonds mined from Karowe to HB amidst the uncertainty caused by the global crisis and the significant weakness observed in the rough diamond market at the time, particularly for large, high-quality rough stones.
“Higher diamond prices combined with a solid operational performance at the mine and Lucara's novel, diversified approach to diamond sales through HB, Clara and traditional tenders has delivered strong revenues for the company in 2021…,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“[This demonstrated] a full recovery from the challenges of the pandemic and reflecting a much better outlook for 2022 and beyond as we continue to benefit from one of the strongest diamond markets we have seen in the better part of a decade."
Lucara diamond revenue guidance for 2022 has been increased to between $195.0 million and $225.0 million from between $185.0 million and $215.0 million.
Lucara said its adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million increased more than five-fold in 2021 over the adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million for the same period in 2020, attributed primarily to higher revenues.
Its net income for the year also rose to $23.8 million, or $0.06 earnings per share.
Lucara said it produced 369,390 carats in 2021 at Karowe, which were recovered at a grade of 12.93 carats per hundred tonnes of direct milled ore.
It recovered 39 diamonds greater than 100 carats during the year, including eight diamonds greater than 300 carats, eight diamonds between 200 and 300 carats, along with a further 23 stones between 100 and 200 carats in weight.
