Lucara revenue jumps 84% to $230mln

Lucara Diamond realised revenue of $230.1 million or $603 per carat from the sale of 381,681 carats in 2021 driven by higher diamond prices.

Lucara had since the second quarter of 2020, been delivering all +10.8 carat diamonds mined from Karowe to HB amidst the uncertainty caused by the global crisis and the significant weakness observed in the rough diamond market at the time, particularly for large, high-quality rough stones.

“Higher diamond prices combined with a solid operational performance at the mine and Lucara's novel, diversified approach to diamond sales through HB, Clara and traditional tenders has delivered strong revenues for the company in 2021…,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.

“[This demonstrated] a full recovery from the challenges of the pandemic and reflecting a much better outlook for 2022 and beyond as we continue to benefit from one of the strongest diamond markets we have seen in the better part of a decade."

Lucara diamond revenue guidance for 2022 has been increased to between $195.0 million and $225.0 million from between $185.0 million and $215.0 million.

Lucara said its adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million increased more than five-fold in 2021 over the adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million for the same period in 2020, attributed primarily to higher revenues.

Its net income for the year also rose to $23.8 million, or $0.06 earnings per share.

Lucara said it produced 369,390 carats in 2021 at Karowe, which were recovered at a grade of 12.93 carats per hundred tonnes of direct milled ore.

It recovered 39 diamonds greater than 100 carats during the year, including eight diamonds greater than 300 carats, eight diamonds between 200 and 300 carats, along with a further 23 stones between 100 and 200 carats in weight.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



