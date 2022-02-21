Petra Diamonds latest tender rakes in $110mln

Today News

Petra Diamonds has sold 589,168 carats of the fourth tender cycle for the fiscal year 2022 for $110.5 million at an average price of $188 per carat.

The company said 80% of the volume of its fourth tender cycle were sold.

“The sale of the remaining 20% of the volume of the fourth tender cycle, which is of comparable product mix, is scheduled to close on or around 7 March 2022 and the full sales results of the fourth tender cycle will be released shortly thereafter,” Petra said.

It also said like-for-like rough diamond price increases on the six months to December 2021 are still being determined and will be announced when they become available.

“As a result, it is not yet possible to determine how much of the increase in US$ price per carat is attributable to market movement versus product mix,” the diamond miner said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





