Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Angola eyes second diamond hub – report
Mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying at the just ended Dubai Diamond Conference that the hub and the country’s diamond sector were open to international investments.
The Saurimo hub, also in Lunda Norte Province, was opened last year.
It currently has three diamond cutting factories, a factory school and a training centre, with two units under construction and more than 20 vacancies yet to be filled.
The three are the KGK Group, which can cut 12,000 carats per month, Kapu Gems with a capacity to cut 5000 carats per month and Stardiam with a capacity to cut more than 5000 carats per month.
Azevedo told the diamond conference that it had made improvements in legislation and the business environment, which makes it easier for potential diamond cutting and polishing companies to invest in the country.
“[I want Angola to] increasingly participate in the diamond cutting industry,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished