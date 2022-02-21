Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
De Beers boosts 2021 revenue, rough output – Anglo
It said rough diamond sales volumes were significantly higher at 33.4 million carats in 2021 from the previous year’s 21.4 million carats as the midstream capacity recovered despite the second wave of Covid-19 infections in India in the second quarter.
The average realised price rose by 10% to $146 per carat from $133 per carat in 2020, mainly as a result of positive market sentiment which gave rise to an 11% strengthening of the average rough price index.
Anglo said De Beers’ underlying EBITDA increased to $1,1 billion in 2021 from $417 million, a year earlier, reflecting the improvement in sales driven by the recovery in demand.
Unit costs plateaued at $58 per carat as the benefit of higher production volumes was offset by an increase in input costs and unfavourable exchange rates.
De Beers’ rough diamond production increased by 29% to 32.3 million carats from the previous year’s 25.1 million carats primarily due to the lower levels of production in 2020 as a result of the impact of Covid-19 related lockdowns and lower demand due to the pandemic.
Production in Botswana, leapt 35% to 22.3 million carats from 16.6 million carats in 2020 as production was increased in response to stronger prevailing demand.
In Namibia, production was broadly in line at 1.5 million carats from the previous year’s 1.4 million carats in 2020, reflecting an increase from the remobilisation of most vessels in late 2020, partly offset by planned maintenance.
In South Africa, De Beers’ production climbed 41% to 5.3 million carats from 3.8 million carats in 2020, while Canada's production was marginally lower at 3.2 million carats compared to 3.3 million carats in 2020, mainly due to a temporary Covid-19 related shutdown in the first quarter of 2021.
De Beers’ production guidance for 2022 was projected at between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.
