De Beers boosts 2021 revenue, rough output – Anglo

De Beers’ total revenue jumped to $5.6 billion in 2021 compared to $3.4 billion, a year earlier with rough diamond sales rising to $4.9 billion from $2.8 billion in 2020, driven by positive sentiment and strong demand for diamond jewellery in key consumer markets, according to Anglo American.

It said rough diamond sales volumes were significantly higher at 33.4 million carats in 2021 from the previous year’s 21.4 million carats as the midstream capacity recovered despite the second wave of Covid-19 infections in India in the second quarter.

The average realised price rose by 10% to $146 per carat from $133 per carat in 2020, mainly as a result of positive market sentiment which gave rise to an 11% strengthening of the average rough price index.

Anglo said De Beers’ underlying EBITDA increased to $1,1 billion in 2021 from $417 million, a year earlier, reflecting the improvement in sales driven by the recovery in demand.

Unit costs plateaued at $58 per carat as the benefit of higher production volumes was offset by an increase in input costs and unfavourable exchange rates.

De Beers’ rough diamond production increased by 29% to 32.3 million carats from the previous year’s 25.1 million carats primarily due to the lower levels of production in 2020 as a result of the impact of Covid-19 related lockdowns and lower demand due to the pandemic.

Production in Botswana, leapt 35% to 22.3 million carats from 16.6 million carats in 2020 as production was increased in response to stronger prevailing demand.

In Namibia, production was broadly in line at 1.5 million carats from the previous year’s 1.4 million carats in 2020, reflecting an increase from the remobilisation of most vessels in late 2020, partly offset by planned maintenance.

In South Africa, De Beers’ production climbed 41% to 5.3 million carats from 3.8 million carats in 2020, while Canada's production was marginally lower at 3.2 million carats compared to 3.3 million carats in 2020, mainly due to a temporary Covid-19 related shutdown in the first quarter of 2021.

De Beers’ production guidance for 2022 was projected at between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.



