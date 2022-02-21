Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
Today
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Sarine launches Advisor 8.0 – an advanced rough planning software
Applying ever more technology to smaller-sized rough diamonds, Sarine has risen to the challenge and is introducing a solution specifically tailored to benefit this very significant segment of the value chain, wherein an estimated 900 million stones are polished annually.
While in 2018 only 120,000 rough stones under 15 points in weight (0.15 carats) were scanned by Sarine’s Galaxy® family of internal inclusion scanning systems, in 2021, this segment accounted for nearly a quarter of all stones processed about 7 million stones. Advisor® 8.0 thus implements features specifically designed to benefit polishers of rough diamonds in this sub-market.
Advisor® 8.0 is only one element in a chain of upcoming developments, which will bolster Sarine’s offerings for the smaller stones segment. Finally, to further protect their and their customers' investment, Sarine has applied very sophisticated cutting-edge anti-hacking protection algorithms developed in-house.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies commented, “We are delighted to introduce the newest and most advanced ever version of Advisor®. It will improve yield, accelerate productivity and enhance the overall value of our industry-leading core midstream offerings, as well as bolster our determined stance against piracy.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished