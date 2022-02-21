Sarine launches Advisor 8.0 – an advanced rough planning software

Today News

Sarine has announced the release of their new and most advanced ever version of our industry-leading Advisor® rough diamond planning software – Advisor® 8.0.

Applying ever more technology to smaller-sized rough diamonds, Sarine has risen to the challenge and is introducing a solution specifically tailored to benefit this very significant segment of the value chain, wherein an estimated 900 million stones are polished annually.

While in 2018 only 120,000 rough stones under 15 points in weight (0.15 carats) were scanned by Sarine’s Galaxy® family of internal inclusion scanning systems, in 2021, this segment accounted for nearly a quarter of all stones processed about 7 million stones. Advisor® 8.0 thus implements features specifically designed to benefit polishers of rough diamonds in this sub-market.

Advisor® 8.0 is only one element in a chain of upcoming developments, which will bolster Sarine’s offerings for the smaller stones segment. Finally, to further protect their and their customers' investment, Sarine has applied very sophisticated cutting-edge anti-hacking protection algorithms developed in-house.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies commented, “We are delighted to introduce the newest and most advanced ever version of Advisor®. It will improve yield, accelerate productivity and enhance the overall value of our industry-leading core midstream offerings, as well as bolster our determined stance against piracy.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





