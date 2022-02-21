Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
A beautiful blue
Sotheby’s will auction this masterpiece on April 27, during its Hong Kong Luxury Week. But first, it sent the De Beers Cullinan Blue on a journey around the world, to be showcased in New York, London, Dubai, China, and Taiwan.
I had the pleasure of viewing the stone on the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) trading floor at the Almas Tower, home of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the DDE. The timing of the viewing was perfect: two days after the fifth Dubai Diamond Conference and a day preceding the Presidents’ Meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA). An elated Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC’s and DDE’s Chairman and CEO, was happy to play his part in the viewing of this dazzling piece.
“This diamond ranks as one of the best De Beers has ever seen. It is extremely rare and unique, and as the Home of Diamonds, De Beers is pleased to join together with Sotheby’s to bring this diamond to the world.” – Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group (source: Sotheby’s). Image credit: Marian Jaen Arjona
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) graded the step cut diamond as the largest vivid blue diamond it had ever graded. In the past, Petra’s Cullinan mine in South Africa yielded quite a few of the world’s most famous blue diamonds, among them the De Beers Millennium blue diamonds. De Beers’ Millennium Jewel 4, a 10.10-carat, oval-shaped fancy vivid blue diamond, sold for almost $32 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2016.
By Ya’akov Almor, special event envoy, from Dubai