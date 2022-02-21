A beautiful blue

“This diamond ranks as one of the best De Beers has ever seen. It is extremely rare and unique, and as the Home of Diamonds, De Beers is pleased to join together with Sotheby’s to bring this diamond to the world.” – Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group (source: Sotheby’s). Image credit: Marian Jaen Arjona

And there it was: the De Beers Cullinan Blue! It is an extraordinary 15.10-carat step-cut blue, Type II diamond, cut from a 39.35-carat rough blue diamond that was discovered in April 2021 in Petra’s Cullinan mine and consequently sold to De Beers and Diacore.Sotheby’s will auction this masterpiece on April 27, during its Hong Kong Luxury Week. But first, it sent the De Beers Cullinan Blue on a journey around the world, to be showcased in New York, London, Dubai, China, and Taiwan.I had the pleasure of viewing the stone on the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) trading floor at the Almas Tower, home of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the DDE. The timing of the viewing was perfect: two days after the fifth Dubai Diamond Conference and a day preceding the Presidents’ Meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA). An elated Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC’s and DDE’s Chairman and CEO, was happy to play his part in the viewing of this dazzling piece.The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) graded the step cut diamond as the largest vivid blue diamond it had ever graded. In the past, Petra’s Cullinan mine in South Africa yielded quite a few of the world’s most famous blue diamonds, among them the De Beers Millennium blue diamonds. De Beers’ Millennium Jewel 4, a 10.10-carat, oval-shaped fancy vivid blue diamond, sold for almost $32 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2016.