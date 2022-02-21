The Fifth Dubai Diamond Conference

Image credit: Marian Jaen Arjona

That was the overwhelming feeling at this year’s Dubai Diamond Conference.As usual, the event started a good hour late. As a smiling participant noted, that is not surprising since trying to get a group of ‘diamond people’ together is like herding cats. But, as we said earlier, the room was filled to capacity once Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), welcomed the participants.Contrary to earlier programming reports – that also featured the mining minister of Botswana – there was only one keynote speaker: the Honorable Minister of Mineral Resources of Angola, Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo.Azevedo reported that, currently, diamond mining is a prime national economic engine, producing more than 8.1 million carats in 2021. In 2022, he emphasized, Angola expects to bring more than 10 million carats to market. He lauded the effort of the various national diamond mining enterprises to add more value to the rough diamonds they mine by setting up diamond cutting and polishing plants and opening a fully functional diamond exchange in the countryHis chief message was his call for increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in Angola’s diamond mining sector.This year’s DDC carried the theme “The Future of Diamonds.”In four different panels and panel discussions, four different questions were posed:1. Why did diamonds do so well during the pandemic?2. Who is the new consumer, and what does she/he want?3. How do we rethink the diamond supply chain?4. What are the perspectives and expectations of the various trade organizations?Indeed, why did diamonds do so well during the pandemic?Are the industry’s recent successes sustainable? And what risks are we facing, Anish Aggarwal, who once again skilfully led the three of the panel discussions, asked Bruce Cleaver, the CEO of the De Beers Group. According to the program, Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, was also supposed to be on this panel but wasn’t present. Another change.The world, Cleaver said, is, of course, full of risks. An immediate threat is, for example, inflation. But if we learned one important thing during this pandemic, diamonds have not lost their emotional power and inspiration. On the contrary: consumers continue to perceive and experience diamonds and diamond jewelry as symbols of love, commitment, and eternal love.Cleaver contended that the phenomenal growth of diamond jewelry sales during the past 18 months in the leading consumer markets would be difficult to sustain in the coming year. It is essential that, as an industry, we continue to build together on the success of the past year, he added.Across the board, the De Beers CEO expressed optimism about the future growth of diamond and diamond jewelry sales. China, he said, would continue to grow as there are so many more opportunities to drive consumer demand in the Chinese market. He shrugged away a question about the possible saturation of the US market away, saying that more than 2.5 million couples are expected to get married in this calendar year. That alone is a record number in history.“Of course, there is uncertainty, and growth cannot be kept going at the same rate! But it will be sustained,” he insisted.Asked about the rise in rough diamond market prices, he pointed out that rough prices will always match the supply of polished diamonds and finished diamond jewelry to the end markets.All in all, there was no new information in Cleaver’s one-on-one with Agarwal. Some things don’t change.