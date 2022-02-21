Exclusive

African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”

Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...

21 february 2022

Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda

Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...

14 february 2022

Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time

Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...

07 february 2022

Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”

Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...

31 january 2022

Is it worth buying a diamond ring?

Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...

24 january 2022

Sam Broekema appointed editor in chief of Only Natural Diamonds

Today
News
news_24022022_sam_broekema.pngOnly Natural Diamonds (naturaldiamonds.com), the consumer-facing, multi-channel digital platform powered by Natural Diamond Council has announced the appointment of Sam Broekema to Editor in Chief. 
Only Natural Diamonds’ brand ambassador is Hollywood actress, Ana de Armas. 
Broekema will lead the orchestration of OND’s annual Trend Report by composing a yearly Style Collective of esteemed jewelry editors, influencers, retailers, and stylists.
Broekema has in-depth experience in the fashion, accessories, and jewelry spaces and has been a diamond jewelry devotee and expert throughout his editorial career.
Broekema will begin on February 28th, 2022.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


Print version