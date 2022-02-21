Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Anglo appoints new senior independent director
He will replace Byron Grote who is set to step down from the board having served for nine years.
Tyler joined Anglo American’s board as a non-executive director and a member of the audit and remuneration committees on 1 January 2022.
He will also succeed Anne Stevens as chair of the Remuneration Committee on 19 April 2022.
Tyler served as a non-executive director of BAE Systems plc since 2013 and will step down from both roles in May 2022.
Meanwhile, Anglo said its board has agreed on the appointment of Marcelo Bastos to succeed Grote as chair of the Global Workforce Advisory Panel, with effect from 19 April 2022.
This panel ensures that employees’ views are better understood and considered in board decisions and helps non-executive board members better understand how culture, purpose and values are connected and embedded across Anglo American.
“I thank Ian Tyler for taking on the senior independent role in addition to his committee duties, and Marcelo Bastos for agreeing to chair our workforce panel – an ever more important interface for us as a Board,” said Anglo chairperson Stuart Chambers.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished