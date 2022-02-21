Anglo appoints new senior independent director

Anglo American has appointed Ian Tyler as the senior independent director on its board, with effect from Anglo American’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 19 April 2022.

He will replace Byron Grote who is set to step down from the board having served for nine years.

Tyler joined Anglo American’s board as a non-executive director and a member of the audit and remuneration committees on 1 January 2022.

He will also succeed Anne Stevens as chair of the Remuneration Committee on 19 April 2022.

Tyler served as a non-executive director of BAE Systems plc since 2013 and will step down from both roles in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Anglo said its board has agreed on the appointment of Marcelo Bastos to succeed Grote as chair of the Global Workforce Advisory Panel, with effect from 19 April 2022.

This panel ensures that employees’ views are better understood and considered in board decisions and helps non-executive board members better understand how culture, purpose and values are connected and embedded across Anglo American.

“I thank Ian Tyler for taking on the senior independent role in addition to his committee duties, and Marcelo Bastos for agreeing to chair our workforce panel – an ever more important interface for us as a Board,” said Anglo chairperson Stuart Chambers.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





