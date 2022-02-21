Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Former DDI director Gizenga dead at 60
“[Gizenga] had a very big heart and a tremendous work ethic,” JCK Online quoted DDI founder Ian Smillie as saying.
“She could speak to anyone, from the people at the highest levels of African governments to people in the diamond industry to people in the fields…”
She led the industry non-governmental organization between 2008 and 2019 and was known as a tireless advocate on behalf of the world’s 1.5 million artisanal diamond miners, most of whom live in poverty.
DDI, under Gizenga’s leadership, launched the Maendeleo Diamond Standards™ (MDS), an innovative certification system that enables the ethical production of diamonds by artisanal and small-scale mining operations.
The MDS was made of eight specific principles covering legality, consent and community engagement, human and worker's rights, health and safety, violence-free operations, environmental management, interactions with large-scale mining and site closure.
Pilot projects were conducted in Sierra Leone in 2012 and 2013 to field-test the system.
The pilot was expanded in 2014 into a full programme.
Diamonds mined by artisanal and small-scale operations represent almost 20% of the global industry's annual output by volume.
However, artisanal miners typically earn less than $2 a day.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished