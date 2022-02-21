Former DDI director Gizenga dead at 60

Former Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) executive director Dorothée Gizenga died last week at the age of 60 following complications arising from diabetes.“[Gizenga] had a very big heart and a tremendous work ethic,” JCK Online quoted DDI founder Ian Smillie as saying.“She could speak to anyone, from the people at the highest levels of African governments to people in the diamond industry to people in the fields…”She led the industry non-governmental organization between 2008 and 2019 and was known as a tireless advocate on behalf of the world’s 1.5 million artisanal diamond miners, most of whom live in poverty.DDI, under Gizenga’s leadership, launched the Maendeleo Diamond Standards™ (MDS), an innovative certification system that enables the ethical production of diamonds by artisanal and small-scale mining operations.The MDS was made of eight specific principles covering legality, consent and community engagement, human and worker's rights, health and safety, violence-free operations, environmental management, interactions with large-scale mining and site closure.Pilot projects were conducted in Sierra Leone in 2012 and 2013 to field-test the system.The pilot was expanded in 2014 into a full programme.Diamonds mined by artisanal and small-scale operations represent almost 20% of the global industry's annual output by volume.However, artisanal miners typically earn less than $2 a day.