Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
DMCC: IDE opens office in Dubai to boost bilateral relations
Ribbon cutting of the Israel Diamond Exchange Office Image credit: DMCC
DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has announced the opening of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) representative office at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) in Almas Tower in Dubai.
According to the statement mentioned that senior representatives and government officials from DMCC, WFDB, IDE and the Israeli Consulate in Dubai including Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC; Ilan Shtulman, Consul General of Israel in Dubai; Boaz Moldawsky, President, IDE; Eran Zini, Managing Director, IDE; and Yoram Dvash, President, WFDB, attended the inauguration of the IDE office.
The office opening signifies the close ties between the country’s respective diamond industries and is set to increase the ease of doing business for Israeli diamond companies operating in or looking to set up in Dubai.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished