Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai opens at DWTC

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, officially opened Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 22 Feb., according to a press release from the Fair organisers.

Running through 24 Feb. 2022, the three-day B2B fair is jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and powered by DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia said: “As business comes surging back, JGT Dubai is providing buyers with the opportunity to meet with suppliers exactly where they are needed and in a high-energy, immersive environment that is as safe as it is productive. Together with our show co-organiser, IEG, we call on buyers to make the most out of this fair to discover new products, form new partnerships, and get inspired and energised like never before.”

“JGT Dubai has generated a great deal of interest in the international gold and jewellery community since its announcement, and today, we are proud to see the show open its doors to the industry’s global players,” says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group. “This mutual feeling of great satisfaction is proof of the worthiness of efforts made alongside Informa Markets Jewellery, aided by the valuable support of the Dubai Government, DMCC and DGJG, in offering the sector a new important opportunity to strengthen and develop business in strategic markets.”

Visitors including overseas buyers from more than 100 countries and regions are anticipated to hit the show floor. Key among them are hosted buyers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, Armenia and Brazil. Notably, the fair is hosting 200+ wholesalers, retailers and brands from around 30 countries spanning Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South America and South Asia.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished