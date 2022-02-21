Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Petra H1 revenue grows 49% to $264,7mln
One of the exceptional stones sold is a 39.34 carat blue diamond from the Cullinan mine that was bought for $40.2 million.
The first half revenue also benefited from realised diamond prices on a like-for-like basis being up about 16% compared to the preceding six-month period to 30 June 2021.
Sales volumes reduced by some 7% compared to the comparative period when significantly higher volumes were sold, mostly off-tender, following the inventory build witnessed late in the fiscal year 2020 after the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
Petra also said that its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 87% reflecting improved prices, the sale of Exceptional Stones, and Project 2022 cost reductions during the period.
EBITDA margin rose from 45% to 57% significantly enhanced by revenue from the sale of Exceptional Stones, which may not be repeated at a similar level in future reporting periods.
The company’s adjusted profit before tax also rose to $91.1 million compared to $6.5 million, a year earlier.
However, its net profit after tax dropped to $49.1 million during the period under review from the previous year’s $67.6 million due to negative non-cash foreign exchange movement amounting to $63.4 million.
“We have benefitted from the recovery in rough diamond prices, record proceeds from the sale of Exceptional Stones, and the improvements we have made in our operations, resulting in significantly improved safety levels, profitability and cash flow,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
“Our strengthened operating platform and balance sheet coupled with the robust rough diamond market sets us well for the second half of the year and we are well on track to meet FY 2022 operational guidance.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished