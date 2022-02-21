BlueRock recovers 11.95ct stone at SA mine

AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamonds has recovered an 11.95 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

The stone will go to tender later this week with an expected valuation of over $100,000.

“This is another excellent discovery that underpins Kareevlei’s ability to deliver large high-value diamonds,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“Given the stone’s size and quality and continuing market buoyancy, we look forward to the upcoming tender to build on the success of the January sales, which achieved an average price of $565 per carat.”

BlueRock’s January sales recorded an average price of $465 per carat in 2021.

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes per 516,200 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





