African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Yesterday
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Anglo Gold Ashanti output, profit drop
It said production was lower mainly due to the company undertaking significant reinvestment across key assets, the temporary suspension of underground mining activities at Obuasi in Ghana, the direct impact of COVID-19 in the first half of 2021, and secondary impacts of the pandemic, including on the mobility of labour, across the full year.
The impact on production from COVID-19 was estimated at 47,000oz for the full year in 2021, compared to 59,000oz in 2020.
Basic earnings or profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2021 were $622 million, or 148 US cents per share, compared with $946 million, or 225 US cents per share, the previous year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) for the year was $1.8 billion compared with about $2.5 billion for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was lower year-on-year mainly due to lower ounces of gold sold and higher operating costs, partially offset by the marginally higher gold price received.
Group guidance for production is expected to be 2.55Moz to 2.80Moz in 2022, with the majority of the production growth coming from Obuasi.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished