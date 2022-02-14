Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Yesterday
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Sarine and Synova Sign MOU on technological cooperation
David Block, Sarine CEO, and Bernold Richerzagen, Synova Founder and CEO, have signed an MOU for collaboration on seamlessly linking Sarine's Advisor® planning data output with Synova's DaVinci Diamond Factory (DDF), which will enable an efficient timesaving process, that will also eliminate human errors in the setup of the complex precision polishing instructions for the DDF, which incorporates in one system all the cutting, shaping and faceting stages of the polishing workflow.
David Block stated, "I believe the agreed teaming of Sarine and Synova will benefit our mutual customers by further streamlining the supply chain and reducing costs and costly errors. This cooperation is yet another example of the benefits created by the data generated inherently by Sarine's technologies across the diamond processing value chain and their applicability to a wide range of additional incidental value-added solutions, such as our digital tenders paradigm, the Sarine Diamond Journey™, the Sarine Profile™, etc. The significant data generated by our seamlessly cloud-linked systems have proven once again their worth to our customers and the industry as a whole."
