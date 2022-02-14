Sarine and Synova Sign MOU on technological cooperation

Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of precision technology has announced that Sarine and Synova have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) to cooperate technologically on the integration of Sarine's Advisor® rough diamond planning software with Synova's DaVinci diamond faceting system, as per a press release from the company.

David Block, Sarine CEO, and Bernold Richerzagen, Synova Founder and CEO, have signed an MOU for collaboration on seamlessly linking Sarine's Advisor® planning data output with Synova's DaVinci Diamond Factory (DDF), which will enable an efficient timesaving process, that will also eliminate human errors in the setup of the complex precision polishing instructions for the DDF, which incorporates in one system all the cutting, shaping and faceting stages of the polishing workflow.

David Block stated, "I believe the agreed teaming of Sarine and Synova will benefit our mutual customers by further streamlining the supply chain and reducing costs and costly errors. This cooperation is yet another example of the benefits created by the data generated inherently by Sarine's technologies across the diamond processing value chain and their applicability to a wide range of additional incidental value-added solutions, such as our digital tenders paradigm, the Sarine Diamond Journey™, the Sarine Profile™, etc. The significant data generated by our seamlessly cloud-linked systems have proven once again their worth to our customers and the industry as a whole."



