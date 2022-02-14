How diamonds became Syrians' best friends

Louay al-Zahid, the owner of Al-Malaka jewelry shops in the Syrian capital Damascus, told al-monitor.com that diamond prices have fallen for a second week in a row in the Damascus markets, reaching 10% below the previous prices. Zahid said that his stores across the capital serve about 100 diamond buyers per day as the demand for diamonds in Damascus has increased dramatically.

“Sales are up for the second week in a row. Gold and diamond dealers expect their diamond revenues to increase significantly for the first time since the Syrian crisis as demand has risen by more than 30%,” he added.

Jamil Qaisar, the owner of the Qaisar jewelry shops located in several Syrian cities, told that the price of a carat of diamonds in the Syrian market reached 160,000 Syrian pounds (about $50) this week.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





