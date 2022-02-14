Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Namibia ships rough diamonds worth $106mln to Antwerp – report
New Era reports that the country also shipped polished diamonds worth about $5.4 million to the European nation.
Apart from Belgium, Namibia exported diamonds to countries such as the UK, South Africa, France, Japan and Spain.
Namibian President Hage Geingob recently visited the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which accounts for over 80% of the world’s rough diamonds, generating an annual turnover of 30 billion euros.
He told the diamond capital that Windhoek believes strongly in a win-win partnership in the diamond industry with a strong focus on beneficiation and job creation.
Geingob said the southern African country was peaceful.
“Therefore, investments were safe and guaranteed by a world-class legal framework,” he said.
