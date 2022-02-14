Namibia ships rough diamonds worth $106mln to Antwerp – report

Today News

Namibia exported rough diamonds valued at more than $106 million to Antwerp, Belgium in 2020, according to local media reports.

New Era reports that the country also shipped polished diamonds worth about $5.4 million to the European nation.

Apart from Belgium, Namibia exported diamonds to countries such as the UK, South Africa, France, Japan and Spain.

Namibian President Hage Geingob recently visited the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which accounts for over 80% of the world’s rough diamonds, generating an annual turnover of 30 billion euros.

He told the diamond capital that Windhoek believes strongly in a win-win partnership in the diamond industry with a strong focus on beneficiation and job creation.

Geingob said the southern African country was peaceful.

“Therefore, investments were safe and guaranteed by a world-class legal framework,” he said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





