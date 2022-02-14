Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Today
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Anglo Platinum more than doubles core earnings
It said this, in turn, led to an increase in headline earnings to R79 billion.
Anglo Platinum’s return on capital employed also increased to 183% in 2021 from 72% in 2020.
The company’s balance sheet remained in a strong position, with net cash of R49.1 billion, after paying dividends of R55.7 billion and R34.8 billion in taxes and royalties.
Total platinum group metals (PGMs) production up 13% to 4.3 million ounces compared to 3.8 million ounces, a year earlier with solid production performance from all own-managed operations, despite operating under Covid-19 conditions.
“We achieved record refined production from our processing assets, refining over 5.1 million PGM ounces, supported by a stable ACP performance and a consistent performance across all processing assets,” said Anglo Platinum.
“As a result, we released most of our build-up work-in-progress inventory from 2020 by the year-end.”
It said this performance enabled the company to increase its sales volumes by 82% to just over 5.2 million PGM ounces, despite rebuilding finished-goods inventory to normalised levels in the second half of the year.
Meanwhile, the company said it expects market balances for platinum, palladium and rhodium (3E PGMs) to tighten in 2022.
“Demand will likely improve as automotive demand for PGMs increases on the back of a recovery in light-duty vehicle (LDV) production,” it said.
“Supply is set for a modest increase, primarily due to growth in autocatalyst recycling as more cars are scrapped.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished