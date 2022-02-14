Exclusive

African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”

Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...

Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda

Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...

14 february 2022

Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time

Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...

07 february 2022

Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”

Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...

31 january 2022

Is it worth buying a diamond ring?

Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...

24 january 2022

Full House for Fifth Dubai Diamond Conference

By Ya’akov Almor – special event envoy

No one had really believed it. Neither did I.
But once I stepped into the main ballroom of Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm, I realized it was so: the fifth edition of the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) had no seat to spare. Sold out, as reported.

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) had started plugging the event in the midst of the pandemic. The world had just gone through the second wave of Corona, and the DMCC CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s audacious confirmation of the conference dates  - many months ahead -  raised quite a few eyebrows.
The 2019 edition of the DDC  - a lifetime ago - had won many accolades. Ronnie VanderLinden, president of the International Manufacturers Association (IDMA), wrote in a recent IDMA newsletter that it had been  “one of the best, if not the best conference I attended during my years in the industry. I have high expectations for the upcoming fifth edition as well.” In other words, for this year’s conference, the DMCC has its work cut out for it.
This DDC’s opening ceremony is headlined by two keynote speakers, ministers of mineral resources in their respective countries:  Lefoko Moagi of Botswana and Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo of Angola. The names of the other speakers -no one but the keynote speakers are allocated more than five minutes – are all well known. They were  Sergey Ivanov, CEO of Alrosa, Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers; Yoram Dvash, WFDB President; Iris Van der Veken, ED of RJC  – Edward Asscher, World Diamond Council President; CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri; and David Block, CEO of Sarine.
A surprising, if not refreshing, speaker is Beryl Raff, Chairperson, and CEO of Helzberg Diamonds. She is not here for just a five-minute speech, and we may expect some interesting insights from her in the afternoon sessions.  In an interview with the magazine of her alma mater, Boston University, she was called “The CEO with the extra sparkle." Let the sparkling begin.

 

