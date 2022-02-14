Lucara chairperson to retire

Lucara Diamond chairperson and director Lukas Lundin is set to retire from the board upon the completion of his term at the company's upcoming 2022 annual meeting of shareholders in May this year.

The Lundin family owns a 24.5% stake in Lucara and it is expected to recommend ongoing representation on the company board of directors.

Lucara said its corporate governance and nominating committee will evaluate and assess the skills as well as experience of any director nominee to replace Lundin.

"On behalf of the board and management team of Lucara, I want to thank Lukas for his invaluable contributions to the company as a founder and visionary, who was instrumental in transforming Karowe into one of the world's leading, high margin diamond mines, renowned for its recovery of large, high-value diamonds and the only mine in recorded history to have recovered three diamonds in excess of 1000 carats,” said company president and chief executive Eira Thomas.

“With his ongoing support, we look forward to a long and successful future at Karowe, expanding the mine underground and extending mine-life out until at least 2040."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





