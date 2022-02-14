Exclusive
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Today
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
Lucara chairperson to retire
The Lundin family owns a 24.5% stake in Lucara and it is expected to recommend ongoing representation on the company board of directors.
Lucara said its corporate governance and nominating committee will evaluate and assess the skills as well as experience of any director nominee to replace Lundin.
"On behalf of the board and management team of Lucara, I want to thank Lukas for his invaluable contributions to the company as a founder and visionary, who was instrumental in transforming Karowe into one of the world's leading, high margin diamond mines, renowned for its recovery of large, high-value diamonds and the only mine in recorded history to have recovered three diamonds in excess of 1000 carats,” said company president and chief executive Eira Thomas.
“With his ongoing support, we look forward to a long and successful future at Karowe, expanding the mine underground and extending mine-life out until at least 2040."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished