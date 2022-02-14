Zim will not renew licences for non-compliant miners - report

Zimbabwe will not renew licences for non-compliant miners who are not observing sustainable mining practices as it seeks to stop environmental degradation.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando was quoted by The Herald as saying that although Harare supports artisanal mining operations, renewal of mining licences would be subject to miners' sustainable mining practices that are environmentally friendly.

"It is imperative that every miner complies with the sustainable mining initiatives. Before you (miners) start mining, you should submit your site of works plan to the Mines Ministry and get an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA),” he said.

"Once you start mining, make sure that you comply with the provisions of the environmental laws of the country. The level of environmental degradation taking place in some places is simply unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation also said that stricter enforcement of the law was looming to curb rampant illegal practices.



Мэтью Няунгуа, шеф-редактор Африканского бюро Rough&Polished





