Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Platinum miner Tharisa concludes BEE deal
The transaction would be settled through the issue of 13. 9 million new ordinary shares of the group.
The transaction will see Tharisa Minerals as a wholly-owned subsidiary that meets the empowerment requirements set by the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the Mining Charter while allowing the BEE shareholders to benefit from the wider and diversified asset portfolio of the Tharisa group.
“The broader exposure includes the Group’s integrated sales and logistics platform, research & development and beneficiation division and strategic interests in PGM and chrome projects in the Republic of Zimbabwe,” it said.
Tharisa’s principal asset is the long-life open-pit Tharisa Mine, which produces both PGMs and chrome in a mechanised, low cost and energy-efficient environment, with product beneficiation taking place on-site.
The company owns 74% of the issued ordinary shares of Tharisa Minerals, with the BEE shareholders Thari Resources owning 20% and The Tharisa Community Trust owning 6%.
Мэтью Няунгуа, шеф-редактор Африканского бюро Rough&Polished