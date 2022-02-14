Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
PGI launches ‘PlatinumABC’ for the jewellery industry
PlatinumABC allows various voices and messages from industry experts to share their knowledge through the creation of videos. The aim is to drive awareness and innovation around the future of platinum in the jewellery industry, improve the production process and influence the business ecosystem.
With the platform’s content focusing on ideas that are specific to the jewellery industry, the target audience of PlatinumABC will primarily be specialists such as manufacturers and designers, additionally aiming to reach technology and design innovators.
PlatinumABC offers a series of videos on design and tech trends and interviews with industry leaders, including precious metal 3D printing technology and platinum jewellery trend reports amongst young consumers.
Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI stated, “We are very excited about the opportunity that PlatinumABC presents. By connecting contemporary elements from technology, manufacturing and design, we have the potential to accelerate the growth of the platinum jewellery industry by digitally incubating noteworthy ideas and practices in the field. PlatinumABC hopes to bring together all the creative minds and people who love and work with platinum so that the community can continuously share past experiences and innovate into the future.”
