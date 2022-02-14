PGI launches ‘PlatinumABC’ for the jewellery industry

Platinum Guild International (PGI), the leading platinum marketing organization has launched a brand new platform on Youtube – PlatinumABC, an integrated arena for different sectors within the jewellery industry to share novel and important ideas and practices, says a press release from PGI.

PlatinumABC allows various voices and messages from industry experts to share their knowledge through the creation of videos. The aim is to drive awareness and innovation around the future of platinum in the jewellery industry, improve the production process and influence the business ecosystem.

With the platform’s content focusing on ideas that are specific to the jewellery industry, the target audience of PlatinumABC will primarily be specialists such as manufacturers and designers, additionally aiming to reach technology and design innovators.

PlatinumABC offers a series of videos on design and tech trends and interviews with industry leaders, including precious metal 3D printing technology and platinum jewellery trend reports amongst young consumers.

Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI stated, “We are very excited about the opportunity that PlatinumABC presents. By connecting contemporary elements from technology, manufacturing and design, we have the potential to accelerate the growth of the platinum jewellery industry by digitally incubating noteworthy ideas and practices in the field. PlatinumABC hopes to bring together all the creative minds and people who love and work with platinum so that the community can continuously share past experiences and innovate into the future.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





