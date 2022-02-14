Namibian President Geingob visits Antwerp Diamond Industry

Image credit: AWDC

President Hage Geingob of Namibia and Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, visited the AWDC (Antwerp World Diamond Centre).The visit included a tour within the Diamond Office, where the president had the opportunity to inspect a shipment of Namibian goods. The high-level delegation also met with AWDC leadership and industry stakeholders.In terms of trade between Antwerp and Namibia, diamonds play a significant role. In 2021, direct bilateral diamond trade amounted to over US$ 133 million.AWDC is looking forward to continuing this trade relationship and discussing how to maximize the value of Namibia’s precious resources via the Antwerp market.The Southern African nation ranks as the sixth-largest diamond producer in the world. In 2020, the country produced over 1.5 million carats, valued at US$ 720,4 million. The majority of its rough diamond production comes from marine sources, AWDC press release says.