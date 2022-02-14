Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Namibian President Geingob visits Antwerp Diamond Industry
President Hage Geingob of Namibia and Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, visited the AWDC (Antwerp World Diamond Centre).
The visit included a tour within the Diamond Office, where the president had the opportunity to inspect a shipment of Namibian goods. The high-level delegation also met with AWDC leadership and industry stakeholders.
In terms of trade between Antwerp and Namibia, diamonds play a significant role. In 2021, direct bilateral diamond trade amounted to over US$ 133 million.
AWDC is looking forward to continuing this trade relationship and discussing how to maximize the value of Namibia’s precious resources via the Antwerp market.
The Southern African nation ranks as the sixth-largest diamond producer in the world. In 2020, the country produced over 1.5 million carats, valued at US$ 720,4 million. The majority of its rough diamond production comes from marine sources, AWDC press release says.
