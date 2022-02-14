Sarine CEO David Block to address ‘The Future of Diamonds’ at the Dubai Diamond Conference

Sarine Technologies Ltd's CEO David Block will address the Dubai Diamond Conference themed The Future of Diamonds and participate in the ‘Rethinking the Diamond Supply Chain panel’ on 21 February 2022, says a press release from the company.

David Block stated, "I am happy to have been invited to participate in the prestigious DMCC Dubai Diamond Conference, where we’ll be exploring the future of diamonds.”

Today, technology is an essential part of every successful company’s strategic path into the future. This conference’s main focus and title is “The Future of Diamonds” and it’s asking everyone "What next"?

Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), we’ve accomplished major breakthroughs in grading. Four years ago, we took 4Cs grading to the next level with our revolutionary AI-based Sarine Technology Lab implementing a grading model more accurate, consistent and objective than anything else available.

Now, we are revolutionising grading all over again! Powered by even more advanced cutting-edge AI, constantly verified by auto-calibration and encapsulated in cloud-linked systems with inter-system flow-control and verification, e-Grading™ is redefining the industry flow,” he added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





