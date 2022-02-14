Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Sarine CEO David Block to address ‘The Future of Diamonds’ at the Dubai Diamond Conference
David Block stated, "I am happy to have been invited to participate in the prestigious DMCC Dubai Diamond Conference, where we’ll be exploring the future of diamonds.”
Today, technology is an essential part of every successful company’s strategic path into the future. This conference’s main focus and title is “The Future of Diamonds” and it’s asking everyone "What next"?
Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), we’ve accomplished major breakthroughs in grading. Four years ago, we took 4Cs grading to the next level with our revolutionary AI-based Sarine Technology Lab implementing a grading model more accurate, consistent and objective than anything else available.
Now, we are revolutionising grading all over again! Powered by even more advanced cutting-edge AI, constantly verified by auto-calibration and encapsulated in cloud-linked systems with inter-system flow-control and verification, e-Grading™ is redefining the industry flow,” he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished