Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
17 january 2022
Cullinan Blue diamond could sell for $ 48 mn in Sotheby’s Hong Kong
De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10 ct fancy vivid blue diamond, is expected to sell for around $48 mn at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. According to Sotheby’s, blue diamonds of this kind are exceptionally rare as only five 10-carat+ stones ever have come to auction. To date, none have exceeded 15 carats, which makes this flawless gem a landmark event in itself.
The diamond was discovered at the Cullinan Mine in South Africa in 2021, one of the very few sources in the world for extremely rare blue diamonds.
The blue diamond was cut from a historical rough stone discovered in April 2021. The diamond has re-emerged as the largest vivid blue diamond ever to appear at auction and the largest internally flawless step-cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded.
The De Beers Cullinan Blue anchors Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week and will be offered in a stand-alone, single-lot live auction in late April 2022. Sotheby’s will announce the exact date later. Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, ranked the diamond as one of the best De Beers has ever seen.
Currently, on view in Sotheby’s galleries in New York, it will then travel to cities including London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Taipei.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished