Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
DRDGOLD declares an interim dividend of 20 SA cents per share
“We are pleased to report a strong finish, attributable mainly to an increase in gold recoveries and a higher average gold price compared to the first three months of the period,” said company chief executive Niël Pretorius.
“These contributed to headline earnings per share of 58.0 cents and free cash inflow of R406.9 million for the half-year.”
DRDGOLD concluded the financial period with cash and cash equivalents of more than R2.2 billion after paying a cash dividend of R345.5 million in September 2021.
“This has enabled us to declare an interim dividend of 20 cents per share, without inhibiting our capital investment programme and taking the number of years of uninterrupted dividend yield to 15,” said Pretorius.
Meanwhile, DRDGOLD said steady performances at both Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries resulted in gold production exceeding forecasts by just over 5 980oz.
This softened the impact of the depletion of higher-grade reserves at Ergo and set the business up favourably to achieve full-year production guidance.
Group revenue decreased by 16% to about R2.5 billion mainly due to a 13% decrease in the average Rand gold price received to R863 108/kg as well as a 4% decrease in gold sold to 2 891kg.
