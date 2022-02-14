Namibia sees no threat from lab-grown diamonds

Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) has dispelled fears that lab-grown diamonds would adversely affect the country’s natural diamond industry.

“Lab-grown diamonds will have their place in the market. It caters to a different segment of the market. Consumers generally would still like to have natural diamonds for those special occasions when they get married, or with the birth of a child,” NDTC chief executive Brent Eiseb was quoted as saying by The Namibian.

He said Namibia as a natural diamond-producing country, should know how to position itself in the face of competition from the lab-grown diamonds.

Meanwhile, Eiseb said the NDTC is facilitating downstream beneficiation.

“So a portion of Namibia's production is made available to our customers. They then take those diamonds and cut and polish them in Namibia,” he said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





