Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
China's 2021 diamond import doubles to a new high
The SDE is the only portal in China to import polished diamonds under the favourable tax policy of 0% tariff and 4% Value Added Tax (VAT), therefore the figure reflects the value of polished diamonds imported for consumption in China.
Lin Qiang, Vice Chairman of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and President of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) said: "The historic growth in diamond imports in 2021proves that the economic fundamentals and underlying factors supporting the long-term development of China's diamond market remain unchanged, and indicates that China's diamond imports shall sustain waves of growth for a long time to come.”
The data from the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China (GAC) shows that China's diamond jewellery retail market reached approximately $12.4 bn in 2021, accounting for 13% of the nation’s jewellery retail.
According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 increased 8.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the annual retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products for the key sampling jewellers grew by 29.8% year-on-year in 2021, ranking first among the consumer retail market segments.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished