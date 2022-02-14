ALROSA is partner of jewelry exhibition launched by Gokhran of Russia

Today News

The State Historical Museum in Moscow hosted the official opening of the “Man-made connection of times. Art of jewelers of Russia” exhibition launched by Gokhran, Russia’s state repository of valuables. ALROSA acts as a partner of the exhibition and presents its own collection of jewelry made according to the sketches of the famous Carl Faberge.

The central part of the exhibition will be occupied by the works of the winners of the state jewelry art competition, “Russia. XXI Century”, which was held in 2021 by Gokhran of Russia supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation with the participation of the Jewelers Guild of Russia. The exhibition will present more than 200 best works in the field of jewelry, arts and crafts, weapons, stone-cutting, and watchmaking. Among the authors are both well-known masters and young jewelers.

Together with the competitive works, the exhibition will feature works by great jewelers of the 18th-20th centuries from the collection of Gokhran of Russia, which have great historical, cultural, and artistic value. Most of them have never been exhibited. Visitors to the exhibition will have a rare opportunity to get acquainted with the great heritage of centuries-old jewelry traditions. Another highlight of the project will be a collection of ultra-realistic holograms of valuables from the Diamond Fund of the Russian Federation.

“It is a great honor for us to be a partner of the exhibition, organized with the participation of Gokhran of Russia, with which we have long-standing and close cooperation. The purpose of this exhibition project is not only to recall the brilliant traditions of jewelry making in Russia and the world-famous masters of the past but also to show how these traditions inspire today's talented jewelers. For ALROSA, which has its own jewelry production, these are not empty words. At this exhibition, we present a collection of jewelry made by our craftsmen according to the sketches of Carl Faberge. These sketches were kept in the State Hermitage for many decades. We used them to pay tribute to our brilliant jewelers of the 19th and early 20th centuries,” said Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, who took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The “Man-made connection of times. The Art of Russian Jewelers” exhibition will be open to visitors of the State Historical Museum from February 16 to April 16, 2022.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





