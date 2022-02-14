Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
ALROSA is partner of jewelry exhibition launched by Gokhran of Russia
The central part of the exhibition will be occupied by the works of the winners of the state jewelry art competition, “Russia. XXI Century”, which was held in 2021 by Gokhran of Russia supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation with the participation of the Jewelers Guild of Russia. The exhibition will present more than 200 best works in the field of jewelry, arts and crafts, weapons, stone-cutting, and watchmaking. Among the authors are both well-known masters and young jewelers.
Together with the competitive works, the exhibition will feature works by great jewelers of the 18th-20th centuries from the collection of Gokhran of Russia, which have great historical, cultural, and artistic value. Most of them have never been exhibited. Visitors to the exhibition will have a rare opportunity to get acquainted with the great heritage of centuries-old jewelry traditions. Another highlight of the project will be a collection of ultra-realistic holograms of valuables from the Diamond Fund of the Russian Federation.
“It is a great honor for us to be a partner of the exhibition, organized with the participation of Gokhran of Russia, with which we have long-standing and close cooperation. The purpose of this exhibition project is not only to recall the brilliant traditions of jewelry making in Russia and the world-famous masters of the past but also to show how these traditions inspire today's talented jewelers. For ALROSA, which has its own jewelry production, these are not empty words. At this exhibition, we present a collection of jewelry made by our craftsmen according to the sketches of Carl Faberge. These sketches were kept in the State Hermitage for many decades. We used them to pay tribute to our brilliant jewelers of the 19th and early 20th centuries,” said Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, who took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
The “Man-made connection of times. The Art of Russian Jewelers” exhibition will be open to visitors of the State Historical Museum from February 16 to April 16, 2022.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished