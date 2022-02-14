Rapaport is official media partner of the fifth Dubai Diamond Conference

DMCC has announced that Rapaport, which provides the global diamond industry with data, news and analysis, has been confirmed as the official Media Partner for the fifth edition of the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC). DDC 2022 will be held on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, with the theme ‘The Future of Diamonds’.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rapaport as an official partner of the Dubai Diamond Conference. With the diamond industry going through an unprecedented period of change, driven by new technologies, data and analysis from international organisations such as Rapaport are more important than ever. DMCC is committed to working with key stakeholders across the diamond industry to support the development of a fair and competitive global market, and I am very much looking forward to connecting with partners and industry experts from around the globe at the Dubai Diamond Conference.”

Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group said: “Rapaport Information Services is pleased to support high-level communications among diamond industry leaders. We believe that the Dubai Diamond Conference will provide an opportunity for the trade to address important social responsibility issues that can help make the world a better place. The role of Dubai as an international meeting place is of growing importance as we face increasing global economic and political uncertainty. It is good that our industry is coming together in Dubai.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





