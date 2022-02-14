Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Rapaport is official media partner of the fifth Dubai Diamond Conference
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rapaport as an official partner of the Dubai Diamond Conference. With the diamond industry going through an unprecedented period of change, driven by new technologies, data and analysis from international organisations such as Rapaport are more important than ever. DMCC is committed to working with key stakeholders across the diamond industry to support the development of a fair and competitive global market, and I am very much looking forward to connecting with partners and industry experts from around the globe at the Dubai Diamond Conference.”
Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group said: “Rapaport Information Services is pleased to support high-level communications among diamond industry leaders. We believe that the Dubai Diamond Conference will provide an opportunity for the trade to address important social responsibility issues that can help make the world a better place. The role of Dubai as an international meeting place is of growing importance as we face increasing global economic and political uncertainty. It is good that our industry is coming together in Dubai.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished