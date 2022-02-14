Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Surat jewellery manufacturers are in dire straits as diamond prices go up more than 50%
Over 50 to 75 per cent price rise has been witnessed in rough and cut polished diamonds. The exact hike depends upon the quality and category of the stone.
Export of studded gold jewellery from April to December 2021 was $4,084 mn, higher by 46 per cent than the previous year. However, after December, the rising diamond prices are putting the jewellery manufacturer and jewellers in a fix.
Some jewellery manufacturers said they had to bring down production by almost 40 per cent in their units after December with the rise in diamond prices and also a shortage in supply. Many prefer to take new orders and manufacture jewellery only after the prices stabilize.
Dinesh Navadiya, GJEPC regional chairman said, “The diamond jewellery manufacturing industry is in a 'wait and watch' mood. There is international demand but new orders are either being put on hold or accepted on condition with the addition of rising diamond prices.”
