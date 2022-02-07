Kazera boosts diamond output at SA mine

The AIM-listed investment company, Kazera Global, produced more than 1000 carats between December 2021 and January this year at its diamond mining operation in Alexander Bay, South Africa.

The company said the largest diamond recovered during the period was a high value 13 carat.

Kazera’s latest output outpaced the previous highest diamond production of 242 carats.

Diamond production within the Company has been restricted historically due to Deep Blue Minerals not having control over the gravel separation process.

“This problem has been resolved by the Company, together with MV5, taking over the running of the Muisvlak plant,” it said.

“Due to existing stockpiles, this has led to record-breaking diamond production. By continuing to control the separation process, the company is now confident of being able to produce a regular and profitable number of diamonds in each cycle.”

The operation is located within the 80 kilometres long Alexkor diamond fields, which lies between two historic De Beers operations.

The project has an inferred resource of 208 000 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





