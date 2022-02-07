Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
Yesterday
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Kazera boosts diamond output at SA mine
The company said the largest diamond recovered during the period was a high value 13 carat.
Kazera’s latest output outpaced the previous highest diamond production of 242 carats.
Diamond production within the Company has been restricted historically due to Deep Blue Minerals not having control over the gravel separation process.
“This problem has been resolved by the Company, together with MV5, taking over the running of the Muisvlak plant,” it said.
“Due to existing stockpiles, this has led to record-breaking diamond production. By continuing to control the separation process, the company is now confident of being able to produce a regular and profitable number of diamonds in each cycle.”
The operation is located within the 80 kilometres long Alexkor diamond fields, which lies between two historic De Beers operations.
The project has an inferred resource of 208 000 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished