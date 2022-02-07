Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
Yesterday
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
Sibanye-Stillwater workers threaten strike at SA gold operations
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the workers represented by his union, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, UASA and Solidarity rejected the latest offer by Sibanye to increase monthly wages by R700 annually for three years.
They are demanding R1 000 for the same period.
The labour groups were granted a certificate to strike early this year.
Sibanye’s Beatrix, Driefontein and Kloof mines employ about 31 000 workers.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished