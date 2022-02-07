Exclusive
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
PGMs miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum asks shareholders to accept Implats offer
Implats revealed last December that it had acquired about 35.31% of RBPlat’s shares in issue.
It offered RBPlat shareholders R90 in cash and 0.3 of an Implats share for every RBPlat share held.
RBPlat board said the mandatory offer consideration was fair and reasonable after receiving the opinion from independent expert PSG Capital.
“Our role at RBPlat is to ensure that we continue to deliver value to shareholders. . . this has meant that we keep our eye on the ball as it relates to running our operations efficiently and safely while the independent board has focused on the transaction,” said RBPlat chief executive Steve Phiri.
“The fairness opinion and the recommendation of the board provides our shareholders with the comfort that Implats has put on the table a fair offer for their consideration.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished