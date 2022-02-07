AWDC import and export data for January

According to data published by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), in January 2022 Antwerp's imports of rough diamonds increased by 19.97%, reaching 6,943,842.37 carats against 5,788,055.27 carats in January 2021. In value terms, the increase was 41.67% in the amount of $889,275,597 against $627,713,296 in January 2021.

In January 2021, Antwerp exports of rough diamonds decreased by 14.39% to 6,612,649.17 carats against 7,724,123.40 carats in January 2021, but increased by 24.17% in value terms, reaching $953,801,554 against $768,136,399 in January 2021.

Diamond imports in January 2022 increased by 21.16%, to 505,427.00 carats against 417,149.70 carats in January 2021, and in value terms jumped by 51.33%, to $862,069,310 against $569,680,213 in January 2021.

Diamond exports in January 2022 decreased by 5.89%, to 268,705.28 carats against 285,517.40 carats in January 2021, and in value terms increased by 20.77%, to $660,027,862 against $546,536,799 in January 2021.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



